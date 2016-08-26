BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 26 tronc Inc :
* HG Vora Capital Management LLC Reports 9.96 Percent Stake In Tronc Inc -Sec filing
* Engaged, continue to engage, in communications with management, board of tronc, concerning strategic alternatives, including potential sale of co Source text (bit.ly/2bqqNiJ) Further company coverage:
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma