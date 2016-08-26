BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 26 China Xd Plastics Co Ltd :
* Xinda Holding Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of registrant, entered into a facility agreement on August 22, 2016
* Xinda Holding (HK) entered into loan facility in amount of US$180 million with consortium of banks, financial institutions- sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2bGA3EY) Further company coverage:
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma