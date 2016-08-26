BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 26 Atlas Resource Partners Lp
* Atlas Resource Partners receives approval of its prepackaged restructuring
* Co expected to emerge as titan energy, LLC on September 1, 2016, pursuant to prepackaged plan
* Prepackaged plan was approved by 100% of lenders in partnership's revolving credit facility
* Prepackaged plan was also approved by 100% of lenders in partnership's second lien credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma