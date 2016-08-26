BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 26 Louisiana-Pacific Corp :
* Louisiana-Pacific - On Aug 26, 2016, LP entered agreements with issuers of notes receivable from asset sales due may through October 2018 - SEC filing
* Louisiana-Pacific Corp says notes receivable associated with agreements total $410.0 million
* Louisiana-Pacific - agreements with issuers to provide for acceleration of collection of notes receivable from asset sales to Nov 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2bmIkhN) Further company coverage:
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma