BRIEF-SSE sees 2016/17 capex of about 1.75 bn stg
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
Aug 26 Braydon Capital Corporation
* It has entered into a debt conversion agreement with Kerr Mines Inc
* Braydon has agreed to acquire 18.5 million common shares of Kerr Mines Source text for Eikon:
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.