Aug 26 Lightstream Resources Ltd :

* Lightstream announces receipt of commitment letters, amendments to recapitalization support agreement and revised meetings date

* Has obtained commitments from a syndicate of lenders to provide a new CDN$400 million revolving credit facility to company

* In conjunction with obtaining facility commitments, co and ad hoc committee agreed to certain amendments to restructuring support agreement

* Amendments require co's shareholder, noteholder meeting be moved from Sept 13, 2016 and be held no later than Sept 30, 2016