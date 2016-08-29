BRIEF-Union Bank Of the Philippines and unit signs distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
Aug 29 Bidvest Group Ltd :
* FY turnover up to R91.8 billion (2015: R88.6 billion)
* FY trading profit up to R5.8 billion (2015: R5.6 billion)
* FY headline earnings up to R3.5 billion (2015: R3.4 billion)
* FY headline earnings per share (heps) from continuing operations increases by 2.5 pct to 1,054.1 cents
* Final dividend declared of 232 cents per share
* Ontime Automotive and DH Mansfield Group, both in the UK, remained loss making and will be addressed in 2017 financial year
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless