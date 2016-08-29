Aug 29 Dustin Group AB :

* Dustin wins major contract with international group

* Contract is for Nordic market and will take effect on Sept. 1, 2016

* Estimated value of contract, which extends over a two-year period, is about 100 million Swedish crowns ($11.8 million) per year

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4787 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)