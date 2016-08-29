Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 29 Tobii AB
* Tobii receives order from Acer regarding the IS4 eye-tracking platform
* Says deliveries are scheduled to take place over a 12-month period starting in the third quarter of this year
* Says there are no binding volume commitments but order value over period is estimated to be between SEK 7-15 million.
* Order for integration of Tobii's technology for eye-tracking in coming gaming products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
