BRIEF-Spotless notes announcement by IMF Bentham about funding of class action against co
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
Aug 29 SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd
* Interim distribution growth - 9.1 pct higher than June 2015
* Value of co's independently valued property portfolio increased by R678.8m to R13.1 bln as at June (Dec 2015: R12.4 bln)
* Nav per share (446 cps) increased by 2.3 pct (Dec 2015: 436 cps)
* Committed developments of R988.3 mln, acquisitions and contracted acquisitions of R868.0 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
TOKYO, Jan 30 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp is preparing to sue Toshiba Corp for 1 billion yen ($8.7 million) in damages after its share price tanked due to a $1.3 billion accounting scandal two years ago.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).