BRIEF-Spotless notes announcement by IMF Bentham about funding of class action against co
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
Aug 29 Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd :
* SA Corporate and Calgro M3 joint initiative and acquisition of its first phase portfolio of properties
* SA Corporate subsidiary will subscribe for 51 pct and Calgro Real Estate for 49 pct of issued share capital in Afhco Calgro M3 Consortium (the company)
* Effective date in respect of joint initiative and proposed transaction will be 1 September 2016
* Full initial transaction consideration amounts to R1,639 billion
* Net asset value of company upon completion of initial transaction will be R1,065 billion
* Co will target a net yield on property acquisition cost (including a 5 pct rental shortfall guarantee) of circa 11 pct for development projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
TOKYO, Jan 30 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp is preparing to sue Toshiba Corp for 1 billion yen ($8.7 million) in damages after its share price tanked due to a $1.3 billion accounting scandal two years ago.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).