Aug 29 Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd :

* SA Corporate and Calgro M3 joint initiative and acquisition of its first phase portfolio of properties

* SA Corporate subsidiary will subscribe for 51 pct and Calgro Real Estate for 49 pct of issued share capital in Afhco Calgro M3 Consortium (the company)

* Effective date in respect of joint initiative and proposed transaction will be 1 September 2016

* Full initial transaction consideration amounts to R1,639 billion

* Net asset value of company upon completion of initial transaction will be R1,065 billion

* Co will target a net yield on property acquisition cost (including a 5 pct rental shortfall guarantee) of circa 11 pct for development projects