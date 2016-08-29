BRIEF-Spotless notes announcement by IMF Bentham about funding of class action against co
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
Aug 29 PKO BP :
* The chief executive officer of Poland's biggest bank PKO BP said on Monday he expects further consolidation in the Polish banking sector, but takes a cautious approach to potential takeovers.
* "PKO is a mature company, so it always has two development paths. This is organic growth and the second one is the approach to mergers and acquisitions - we behave in a cautious manner," Zbigniew Jagiello told a news conference.
* DGP daily newspaper said on Monday PKO is interested in leasing assets of the Polish unit of Raiffeisen which put up for sale its Polish unit.
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
TOKYO, Jan 30 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp is preparing to sue Toshiba Corp for 1 billion yen ($8.7 million) in damages after its share price tanked due to a $1.3 billion accounting scandal two years ago.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).