Aug 29 PKO BP :

* The chief executive officer of Poland's biggest bank PKO BP said on Monday he expects further consolidation in the Polish banking sector, but takes a cautious approach to potential takeovers.

* "PKO is a mature company, so it always has two development paths. This is organic growth and the second one is the approach to mergers and acquisitions - we behave in a cautious manner," Zbigniew Jagiello told a news conference.

* DGP daily newspaper said on Monday PKO is interested in leasing assets of the Polish unit of Raiffeisen which put up for sale its Polish unit.

* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)