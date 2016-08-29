CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 29 Cemex Sab De Cv:
* Cemex and GCC agree on terms and conditions for sale of certain U.S. assets
* Says GCC will pay Cemex U.S.$306 million
* Currently expect to finalize transaction before end of 2016
* Cemex's cement plant in Lyons, Colorado and cement terminal in Florence, Colorado are no longer part of assets being sold to GCC
* Citigroup is acting as financial advisor to Cemex in transaction
* Assets mainly consist of cement plant in Odessa, 2 cement terminals, building materials business in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, new Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CH2M has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger- Times,citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jteHJK
* DHT Holdings, inc. Announces receipt of non-binding proposal, adopts one-year shareholder rights plan