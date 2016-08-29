Aug 29 Gjensidige Forsikring Asa

* successful placement of restricted tier 1 bond issue

* Today issued a perpetual restricted tier 1 bond amounting to nok 1,000 million with a coupon of 3m nibor + 3.60 percentage points p.a. and with a call option for issuer after five years

* Bond fulfills regulatory requirements as tier 1 eligible capital under solvency ii and achieves intermediate equity content under s&p rating model

* Dnb markets and nordea markets were advisors and managers for transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)