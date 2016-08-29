BRIEF-Spotless notes announcement by IMF Bentham about funding of class action against co
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
Aug 29 Gjensidige Forsikring Asa
* successful placement of restricted tier 1 bond issue
* Today issued a perpetual restricted tier 1 bond amounting to nok 1,000 million with a coupon of 3m nibor + 3.60 percentage points p.a. and with a call option for issuer after five years
* Bond fulfills regulatory requirements as tier 1 eligible capital under solvency ii and achieves intermediate equity content under s&p rating model
* Dnb markets and nordea markets were advisors and managers for transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
TOKYO, Jan 30 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp is preparing to sue Toshiba Corp for 1 billion yen ($8.7 million) in damages after its share price tanked due to a $1.3 billion accounting scandal two years ago.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).