BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Aug 29 High Arctic Energy Services Inc
* High Arctic Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of Tervita Corporation's production services division and executive retirement
* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of $42.8 million, payable in cash
* Tim Braun has informed Co of his intent to retire
* Decision was made to proceed immediately to appoint Thomas Alford as interim president and CEO
* Alford will remain on high Arctic's board
* Deal to be completed with existing cash, debt facility resources, with no current equity dilution to Co's shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru