Aug 29 Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC :

* H1 rental and operating income at 110 million euros ($123.21 million), up 138 pct YOY

* H1 adjusted EBITDA increased to 113 million euros, up 85 pct YOY

* H1 net profit amounted to 510 million euros, (505 million euros H1 2015)

* EPRA NAV amounts to 3.9 billion euros in June 2016, from 3 billion euros in Dec. 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)