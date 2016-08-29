UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 29 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Announces an equity issue of minimum 165 million Norwegian crowns ($20 million) at a subscription price of 1.50 per share crown
* Cash equity issue of minimum 59 million crowns towards Alliance Seafoods Inc. and certain shareholders of which Alliance Seafoods will subscribe for 50 million crowns
* Buy-back of all outstanding convertible bonds by issuing new shares worth about 75.3 million crowns based on subscription price
* Board will propose a subsequent offering up to 20 million crowns to limit dilutive effect of equity issue. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2803 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources