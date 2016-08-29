Aug 29 Marine Harvest Asa

* Oeyvind Oaland, research and development global director in Marine Harvest ASA, sold 15,000 shares in the company at a price of nok 130.21 per share

* Subsequent to this transaction Oaland holds 4,388 shares and 51,089 unexercised options in Marine Harvest