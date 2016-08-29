BRIEF-Total Face Group expects HY EBITDA excluding one-offs of approximately $1.0 mln
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
Aug 29 Genovis AB :
* Q2 net sales 4.6 million Swedish crowns ($542,433.64) versus 3.5 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating loss 8.0 million crowns versus loss 5.3 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.4803 Swedish crowns)
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen