PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 29 Wifog Holding Publ AB :
* Q2 net sales 2.4 million Swedish crowns ($285,000) versus 1.1 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 5.2 million crowns versus loss 9.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4798 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 29 Silicon Valley took the lead over the weekend in corporate resistance to President Donald Trump's clampdown on immigration, financing legal opposition, criticizing the plan, as well as helping employees ensnared by his executive order.
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Jan 29 Canada will offer temporary residency to any travelers stranded by U.S. President Donald Trump's orders temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries, a senior official said on Sunday.