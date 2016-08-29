Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 29 Tattelekom PJSC :
* H1 revenue 4.05 billion roubles ($62.23 million) versus 3.89 billion roubles year ago
* H1 profit for period 195.7 million roubles versus 557.6 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bZiEEE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0790 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)