Aug 29 Cemat A/S :

* Proposes share buyback programme of 0.352 Danish crowns per share or to distribute extraordinary dividends of 0.227 crowns per share

* It is for shareholders to resolve which of the two options they prefer

* Background to the proposed resolution is that the company is expected to have excess liquidity in the amount of 120 million Danish crowns ($18.03 million) as a result of the sale of the aggregate silicium activities Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6549 Danish crowns)