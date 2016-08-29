UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 29 AK Steel Holding Corp:
* Entered into global settlement agreement with Magnetation LLC and its affiliates in chapter 11 bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* After bankruptcy court approval of transaction, co agreed to make cash contribution of $37.5 million to Magnetation's chapter 11 estate
* Following payment, Co's offtake agreement with Magnetation will terminate, co to cease purchasing iron ore pellets from Magnetation
* Currently anticipates that it can purchase replacement iron ore pellets from third party producers
* Expects to incur a one-time charge of $37.5 million in quarter
* Magnetation may terminate settlement if it receives bona fide offer for alternative deal providing for better recovery to chapter 11 estate Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bLGMc1) Further company coverage:
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground