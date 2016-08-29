Aug 29 Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd

* Ausupreme International Holdings Limited to raise a maximum net proceeds of approximately hk$100 million from Hong Kong public offering

* Says a total of 187.5 million shares will be offered under Hong Kong public offering

* Says offer price per offer share is expected to be not less than hk$0.55 and not more than hk$0.71

* Says Hong Kong public offering will commence on 30 August 2016

* Ample capital limited, upbest securities company limited are sponsor and sole lead manager of public offering respectively