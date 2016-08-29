Aug 29 Garmin International Inc:

* Garmin International responds to modified order by International Trade Commission on Aug. 18, in investigation brought by Navico as against Garmin

* Modified itc order did not address Garmin's new tilted downvü scanning sonar transducer design shipping since last Dec.

* Modified itc order did not address Garmin's new tilted downvü scanning sonar transducer design shipping since last Dec.

* Status of new tilted transducer design relative to any of Navico's patents is still pending before courts, government agencies