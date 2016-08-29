CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 29 USG Corp
* ABC Supply to purchase L&W Supply from USG Corporation for $670 million
* Says ABC supply will acquire USG's building product distribution business, L&W Supply Corporation
* Says J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman, Sachs & Co. are serving as financial advisers to USG
* Says transaction is expected to be completed before end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CH2M has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger- Times,citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jteHJK
* DHT Holdings, inc. Announces receipt of non-binding proposal, adopts one-year shareholder rights plan