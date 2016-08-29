BRIEF-Spotless notes announcement by IMF Bentham about funding of class action against co
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
Aug 29 Texton Property Fund Ltd :
* Fy distribution per share up 9,4 pct 103,68 cents (2015: 94,77)
* Fy net tangible asset value down 4,1pct
* Fy net property income up 41,3pct at r 400,7 million (2015: r283,5 million)
* Fy gross lettable area up 22,6 pct 427 831m2 (2015: 349 051m2)
* Loan to value ratio down 37,2 pct (2015: r38,8%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
TOKYO, Jan 30 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp is preparing to sue Toshiba Corp for 1 billion yen ($8.7 million) in damages after its share price tanked due to a $1.3 billion accounting scandal two years ago.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).