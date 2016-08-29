UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 29 TPG Specialty Lending Inc
* TPG specialty lending, inc. Sends letter to independent directors of TICC Capital Corp
* Says calls for TICC's independent directors to resign
* Says "highlights discrepancies in TICC's public statements compared to reality of its investment portfolio"
* "encourages TICC stockholders to vote gold proxy card to terminate TICC's external adviser's advisory contract"
* Says encourages TICC stockholders to vote gold proxy card to elect T. Kelley Millet to TICC board
* Says "seeking an objective evaluation of TICC's recent financial performance and actions"
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground