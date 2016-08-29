UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 29 Andersen & Martini A/S :
* H1 net sales 496.2 million Danish crowns ($74.38 million) versus 370.3 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBITDA 12.8 million crowns versus 11.6 million crowns year ago
* Keeps FY pre-tax outlook at 5-10 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6712 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources