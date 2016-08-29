BRIEF-Total Face Group expects HY EBITDA excluding one-offs of approximately $1.0 mln
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
Aug 29 Farmsintez :
* H1 net profit 512.4 million roubles ($7.88 million) versus loss of 283.0 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue 192.9 million roubles versus 206.9 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bM8UMl Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0258 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen