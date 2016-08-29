Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 29 MGTS :
* H1 net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of 6.38 billion roubles ($98.08 million) versus 6.62 billion roubles year ago
* H1 sales revenue under IFRS of 20.01 billion versus 19.94 billion roubles year ago Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2c052Ji Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0479 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)