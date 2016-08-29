UPDATE 4-Allianz considers takeover of Australia's QBE - source
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
Aug 29 Best Efforts Bank :
* H1 net interest income 17 million roubles ($261,269.96) versus 6.8 million roubles year ago
* H1 net profit 53.8 million roubles versus 7.1 million roubles year ago
* H1 net fee and commission income 34.3 million roubles versus 16.7 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2c2R1t2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0668 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year