PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 29 Blackrock Strategist Turnill :
* Advocate reducing popular positions where prices have moved beyond fundamentals
* Also would resist taking contrarian positions in sectors facing big structural challenges for e.g. European banks
* Popular overweights with supportive fundamentals and valuations are still worth considering
* "We prefer dividend growth over dividend yield"
* Gold can offer portfolio diversification benefits
* "Our overweight em equity position doesn't appear popular despite recent flows into the asset class"
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian stock markets and U.S. stock futures retreated on Monday after President Donald Trump introduced immigration curbs that sparked criticism at home and abroad and added to global fears of increasingly unpredictable U.S. policies.