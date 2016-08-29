UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 29 Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :
* H1 net profit 33 million roubles ($507,354.33) versus 339 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue 22.70 billion roubles versus 16.10 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bR1NnQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0433 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources