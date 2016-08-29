BRIEF-DHT Holdings recieves offer from Frontline to acquire all of its outstanding shares
* DHT Holdings, inc. Announces receipt of non-binding proposal, adopts one-year shareholder rights plan
Aug 29 Mondelez International Inc :
* Mondelez International Inc says it has ended discussions with Hershey Company regarding a possible combination of two companies
* Taking into account shareholder developments at Hershey, determined that there is no actionable path forward toward an agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
Jan 29 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia for more than $1.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.