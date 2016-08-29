CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 29 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc :
* On Aug 25, board increased annual base salary of Serge C.P. Belamant, chairman and ceo, to $1.1 million - sec filing
* Increase in annual base salary was effective July 1, 2016
* On August 25, 2016 increased annual base salary of Herman Kotzé, chief financial officer, to $650,000 Source text (bit.ly/2bxnmXK) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
* Astellas and Ironwood report positive top-line results from phase III Linaclotide trial for patients with chronic constipation conducted in Japan
* CSX in settlement talks with Hunter Harrison & activist investor that could make him ceo only 2 weeks after coming after the co- CNBC,citing DJ