CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 29 Synergy Resources Corp :
* Israel Englander reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Synergy Resources Corp as of August 17 -Sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2bxssmC) Further company coverage:
* Astellas and Ironwood report positive top-line results from phase III Linaclotide trial for patients with chronic constipation conducted in Japan
* CSX in settlement talks with Hunter Harrison & activist investor that could make him ceo only 2 weeks after coming after the co- CNBC,citing DJ