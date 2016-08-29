CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 29 Post Holdings
* Converting Michael Foods' Bloomfield, Nebraska egg farm to cagefree housing
* Will be converting its egg layer farm located in Bloomfield, Nebraska to a cage-free operation
* Project, which is expected to occur from spring 2017 through 2020, calls for replacing existing 32 layer barns at farm with 12 cage-free houses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astellas and Ironwood report positive top-line results from phase III Linaclotide trial for patients with chronic constipation conducted in Japan
* CSX in settlement talks with Hunter Harrison & activist investor that could make him ceo only 2 weeks after coming after the co- CNBC,citing DJ