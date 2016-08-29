Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Aug 29 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc
* Will acquire Ironplanet for approximately $758.5 million, subject to customary closing adjustments
* Intends to finance transaction through a combination of cash on hand and new debt
* Has bridge financing commitments from Goldman Sachs Bank USA
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings within first year
* Following close and required financing, Ritchie Bros is expected to have a net debt to EBITDA ratio of no more than 3.0x
* Gregory Owens has agreed to join combined company's executive committee upon closing
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.