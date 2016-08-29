BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Aug 29 Callidus Capital Corp
* Callidus Capital Corporation increases the substantial issuer bid price to $16.50 per share and sets a new expiry date
* Under revised offer, aggregate maximum purchase price payable by Callidus is CDN $58.9 million
* Callidus will pay an additional $0.40 per common share to all shareholders who have previously tendered their shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: