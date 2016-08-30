Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 30 Nauka-Svyaz :
* H1 revenue of 480.1 million roubles ($7.43 million) versus 538.7 million roubles year ago
* H1 net profit attributable to shareholders 14.9 million roubles versus 13.9 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bxu5Ej Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.6247 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)