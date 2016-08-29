UPDATE 4-Allianz considers takeover of Australia's QBE - source
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
Aug 29 Victoria Properties A/S :
* H1 revenue 0.5 million euros ($558,400) versus 2.2 million euros year ago
* H1 pre-tax loss 39,000 versus profit 121,000 euros year ago
* Sees result for 2016 to be EUR 0.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year