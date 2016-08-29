BRIEF-Total Face Group expects HY EBITDA excluding one-offs of approximately $1.0 mln
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
Aug 29 Ramsay Generale de Sante : FY reported revenue of new group amounted to 2,226.9 million euros ($2.49 billion) FY net income amounted to 42.2 million euros FY reported EBITDA reached 269.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Lourenco)
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen