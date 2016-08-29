Aug 29 D'Ieteren SA :

* H1 consolidated result before tax from continuing operations reached EUR 154.9 million ($173.13 million) versus EUR 136.7 million in H1 2015

* H1 group's share in the net result for the period stands at EUR 108.8 million versus EUR 83.7 million in H1 2015

* Says the recent weakening of the British pound versus the euro should have a positive impact on D'Ieteren's key KPI this year

* H1 sales EUR 3.42 billion versus EUR 3.20 billion year ago Source text: bit.ly/2cmge6g Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)