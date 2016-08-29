Aug 29 IVS Group SA :

* H1 turnover 183.1 million euros ($204.58 million), up 5.6 percent year on year

* H1 net profit 9.3 million euros versus 8.5 million euros a year ago

* Says the growth strategy will remain focused on new acquisitions

* Says it will actively pursue also growth opportunities outside of Italy