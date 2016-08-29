UPDATE 4-Allianz considers takeover of Australia's QBE - source
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
Aug 29 Bank Uralsib :
* H1 net interest income of 6.47 billion roubles ($99.48 million) versus 3 billion roubles year ago
* H1 net fee and commission income of 3.1 billion roubles versus 3.03 billion roubles year ago
* H1 profit for period of 2.1 billion roubles versus loss of 9.51 billion roubles year ago
* H1 provisions for loan impairments 2.43 billion roubles versus 7.14 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bwMI87 Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0378 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year