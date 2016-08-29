Aug 29 NoemaLife SpA :

* As of Aug. 29, 208,443 ordinary shares were tendered in Dedalus tender offer on NoemaLife shares, corresponding to 21.5 percent of the shares subject to the tender offer

* Dedalus to reach more than 90 percent stake in NoemaLife after the completion of the tender offer

* Dedalus confirms it will not restore NoemaLife free float for trading on stock exchange

* Tender offer runs until Sept. 9, included