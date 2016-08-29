Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 29 NoemaLife SpA :
* As of Aug. 29, 208,443 ordinary shares were tendered in Dedalus tender offer on NoemaLife shares, corresponding to 21.5 percent of the shares subject to the tender offer
* Dedalus to reach more than 90 percent stake in NoemaLife after the completion of the tender offer
* Dedalus confirms it will not restore NoemaLife free float for trading on stock exchange
* Tender offer runs until Sept. 9, included Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)