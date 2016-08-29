BRIEF-Total Face Group expects HY EBITDA excluding one-offs of approximately $1.0 mln
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
Aug 29 Carmat :
* Announces that the first implantation of its bioprosthetic artificial heart within the framework of the pivotal study has been carried out in accordance with the authorizations obtained from the ANSM (French national agency for the safety of medicines and health products) and CPP (patient protection committee)
* Says clinical data collected during pivotal study will supplement technical data of CE marking dossier
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen