CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 29 Albany Molecular Research Inc :
* Announced a restructuring plan with respect to certain operations in United States and Europe
* Restructuring plan in connection with previously announced acquisition of prime European therapeuticals S.P.A Euticals
* Under plan, co expects to incur certain charges related to reduction in force, other transition activities between $5.7 - $7.3 million
* Cash charges will consist of $5.5 - $7.1 million of employee and other related costs and will primarily be paid during second half of 2016
* Company expects majority of these charges to be recorded in second half of 2016. Source text (bit.ly/2bzsivl) Further company coverage:
* Astellas and Ironwood report positive top-line results from phase III Linaclotide trial for patients with chronic constipation conducted in Japan
* CSX in settlement talks with Hunter Harrison & activist investor that could make him ceo only 2 weeks after coming after the co- CNBC,citing DJ