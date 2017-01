Aug 29 Vivus Inc

* Vivus inc says extends return date of stendra commercial rights

* Extension of termination date of license agreement between auxilium and vivus for stendra u.s. And canadian commercial rights through sept 30, 2016

* Vivus inc says preparing to commercialize stendra in u.s. While maintaining discussions to license or sell stendra's u.s. Commercialization rights